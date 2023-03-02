Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 4,209,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,897. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

