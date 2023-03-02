Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 1,438,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

