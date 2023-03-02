Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.49. 2,002,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

