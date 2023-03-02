Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 674.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 456,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 877,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

