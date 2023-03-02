Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,641. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.61. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

