Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.44. 241,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

