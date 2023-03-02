Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,233 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $258,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94.

On Monday, February 13th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

