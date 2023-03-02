Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Expro Group Stock Performance
NYSE:XPRO opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.05 and a beta of 1.08. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $23.82.
Insider Transactions at Expro Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
