Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $66,800.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fastly Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,827. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

