Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 1,410 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,419.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

On Monday, December 19th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.