Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FATE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

