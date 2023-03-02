Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.45. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 983,658 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.