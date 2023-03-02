Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 281,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

