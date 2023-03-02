Federated Hermes Inc. Has $59.90 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.17% of XPO worth $59,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of XPO by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 574,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 492,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.