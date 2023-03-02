Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $404,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

