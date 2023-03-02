Financial Architects Inc Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.