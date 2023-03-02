Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 6,791 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
NGG stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
