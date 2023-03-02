Financial Architects Inc Invests $281,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

