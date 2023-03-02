Financial Architects Inc Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $349.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

