Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

