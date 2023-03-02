Financial Architects Inc Takes $281,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 599,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanta Services Price Performance
Quanta Services stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Quanta Services Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Quanta Services
In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.