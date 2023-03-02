Financial Comparison: SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ODP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SIGNA Sports United and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

SIGNA Sports United currently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. ODP has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.77%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than ODP.

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A ODP -1.48% 14.35% 4.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.47 -$613.33 million N/A N/A ODP $8.43 billion 0.27 -$208.00 million ($2.28) -21.61

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

ODP beats SIGNA Sports United on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services. The Retail segment includes a chain of retail store that sell office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

