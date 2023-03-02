Financial Contrast: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intapp and CS Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intapp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $272.07 million 9.34 -$99.68 million ($1.45) -27.49 CS Disco $135.19 million 2.86 -$70.76 million ($1.21) -5.38

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intapp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.8% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intapp and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00 CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 113.77%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Intapp.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -29.13% -29.75% -15.55% CS Disco -52.35% -28.42% -25.31%

Summary

Intapp beats CS Disco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.