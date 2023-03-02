First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.20. 91,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,441. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

