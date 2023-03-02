First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.79. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

First National Financial Company Profile

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$200,057.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,933,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,546,819.19. Insiders have bought 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.