First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
First National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.79. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
