First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.58.

FSLR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.94. 2,700,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.89 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

