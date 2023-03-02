First Trust Advisors LP Has $150.51 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Zoetis worth $150,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.17. The stock had a trading volume of 273,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

