First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 361.3% in February

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 361.3% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 41,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

