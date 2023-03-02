Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 497 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46.
NASDAQ FIVN opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
