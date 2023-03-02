flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNNTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

