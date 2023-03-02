Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49.10 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Flow has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $49.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00004873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.