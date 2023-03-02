Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £134 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £134 ($161.70) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £134.15 ($161.87).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 759.95 ($9.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £127.30 ($153.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a fifty-two week high of £139.25 ($168.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5,417.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is £115.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

