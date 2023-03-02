Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $122,350.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

