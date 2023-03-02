Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $2.00 to $2.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.
Forge Global Stock Performance
Forge Global stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.