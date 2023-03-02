Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $2.00 to $2.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Forge Global stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

