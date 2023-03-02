Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.14. 168,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 155,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 2,942 shares worth $99,489. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.