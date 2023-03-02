Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,753 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $72,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,556. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

