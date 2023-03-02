Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

