Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Josh A. Wetzel Sells 6,500 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

