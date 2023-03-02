FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.09. 262,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,119. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.11.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

