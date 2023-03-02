FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FuelPositive Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.09. 262,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,119. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.11.
About FuelPositive
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelPositive (NHHHF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.