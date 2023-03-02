G Marc Baumann Sells 10,408 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, February 16th, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
NASDAQ SP opened at $34.57 on Thursday. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
