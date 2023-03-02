Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.40

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gecina Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.
About Gecina
Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.
