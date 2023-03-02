George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$192.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE WN traded down C$4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$170.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.85. The company has a market cap of C$23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

