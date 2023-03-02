Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Getlink stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

