Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-$2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 292,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 91.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

