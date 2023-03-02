GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Tops $0.0932 on Exchanges

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $118.67 million and approximately $31,509.61 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09385647 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,163.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

