Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $29.25. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 5,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $2,223,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

