Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

