Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the third quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 73,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,448. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.