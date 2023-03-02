Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 166.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $458,325.08 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00424387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.52 or 0.28685768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

