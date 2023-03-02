GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.24.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

